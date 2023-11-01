Blue Ivy Carter Was Only Supposed To Perform Once During Beyoncé’s Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles has revealed her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was only supposed to dance onstage once during Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” World Tour.

The 11-year-old, the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, made her first surprise appearance on the world tour in Paris in May, showing off advanced choreography to her mom’s#### song “My Power.”

During an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show “Sherri” on Tuesday, Tina revealed that Blue Ivy’s dance wasn’t supposed to become a regular part of the show.

“I think she just loves to dance, and she was watching the girls rehearse, and she asked, she said, ‘I think I’m ready to go on stage,’ and her mom said, ‘No, no, I don’t think so Blue,'” Tina shared. “And then she thought about it and she said, ‘You know, if you work hard and you really come with it, then we’ll let you go one time.’ So it was supposed to be a one-time thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tina joked that the Halo singer can get “really mean” when she’s changing costumes quickly backstage.

“We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’ and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore,” she said.

Tina also divulged that her daughter has more than 100 costumes that she didn’t end up wearing on the tour, which wrapped last month.

“She told me that she wanted to have more than one stylist, and I actually hired four people,” the 69-year-old explained. “It would have been impossible (with one). We had over 600 costumes to choose from, and so she still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t… But every night, she did at least five, four to five new costumes.”