Beyoncé Has Proud Mama Moment As London Crowd Go Crazy For Blue Ivy 

Blue Ivy stole the show when she joined her mother on stage in London on Monday following her Renaissance tour debut in Paris.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy has become quite the attraction on her superstar mother’s Renaissance tour.

The 11-year-old first joined Bey on stage during a stop in Paris, and despite some of the cruel online backlash, Blue Ivy made a triumphant return when the tour rolled into London Monday (May 29). The mother and daughter duo wore matching shimmering red jumpsuits this time, switching it up from the silver look in Paris.

Blue Ivy returns to perform during the dance breakdown of Beyoncé’s “My Power,” hitting all the moves alongside Beyoncé’s backup dancers. The audience roared loudly at the finale of her performance, and one fan caught an overjoyed Beyoncé beaming down at her little girl with pride.

Check out the clips below.

The hair flick at the end? Oh Miss Blue Ivy knows she absolutely DEVOURED 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CiAN9NAkD9 — Nienie💛 (@beyhivesradio) May 29, 2023

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy were supposed to fist bump the first time, so Blue CHECKED her & they got it right😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eSD8Dnod4m — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 30, 2023

Beyoncé took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet message to her “beautiful first born” Blue Ivy. She posted a series of images from the performance in Paris and penned a loving note in the caption.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” wrote Bey.

After Blue Ivy’s Renaissance debut, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared her pride over her granddaughter.

“Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma❤️❤️” she wrote on Instagram. “Iam truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience”

Tina noted Blue Ivy learned the complicated choreography “in a little over a week,” adding She was so smooth with it!” The proud grandmother continued, “She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week . She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah❤️) So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”