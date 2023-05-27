Watch Beyonce And Blue Ivy Dance Together!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

You gotta love legacy!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy! First of all, Blue Ivy is our collective “niece.” Does not matter what Jay or Bey say! This is what it is. We are all looking at her grow up and shine. We are also looking for her to turn out great. Well, that is what’s happening before our eyes. Beyonce is one tour and guess what she’s doing with Blue? Dancing up a storm! Too cute. Look at it below.

🪩 | Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dancing together at the #RWT2023 pic.twitter.com/YfpYO0owOZ — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 26, 2023

No other kids out there are getting the love and adulation of the people like Blue Ivy!

Here is another scene.

Please remember, this child is 11 years old. She is tall too! She is destined to be something that changes the world.