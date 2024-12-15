Barry Jenkins Denies Favoritism In Casting Blue Ivy For “Lion King”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blue Ivy, the 12-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, debuted as the voice of lioness cub Kiara in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, with director Barry Jenkins firmly stating her casting came down to talent, not family connections.

In an interview with People magazine, Jenkins, known for directing the Oscar-winning drama “Moonlight,” addressed speculation about favoritism.

“Her parents weren’t involved in her booking this film,” Jenkins said unequivocally. Instead, he said it was Blue Ivy’s audiobook narration in 2020 that first caught his attention.

“You know, she had read this book, this audiobook Hair Love with my friend Matthew Cherry,” he said. “And I just really loved her voice.”

Jenkins described Blue Ivy’s voice as embodying “a wonderful innocence” paired with “the knowingness of a highly evolved child.” He credited her ability to deliver the emotional complexity required for the role.

“The children in the audience, they’re going to see themselves in the character she plays, Kiara. She just brought all the complexity that it demanded.”

He also commended her preparation and professionalism.

“It was great working with her. She came extremely prepared.”

Jenkins emphasized that her performance stood entirely on its own, separate from her status as the child of a music-industry power couple.

The young talent walked the red carpet at the film’s Monday premiere alongside her superstar parents.

The family’s public appearance occurred amid controversy surrounding Jay-Z, who a day earlier faced allegations involving a 2000 incident in which he was accused of sexual misconduct with a minor alongside music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jay-Z, 55, has vehemently denied the claims, labeling them “heinous” and “idiotic.”