Blueface Agrees To Bare-Knuckle Boxing Match

Do you want to see the “Thotiana” performer faceoff with no gloves?

Celebrity boxing matches have become a popular sporting event over the last several months. 24-year-old rapper Blueface claims he is ready to step into the ring without gloves.

The “Thotiana” performer spoke to TMZ about his upcoming fight scheduled for July 23. Apparently, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship faceoff will be against someone from YouTube or TikTok, according to Blueface.

“I never boxed. I’m a gang member, so I just fight a lot,” said Blueface. “All I need is a little training, get the fundamentals.”

He added, “I don’t know if you guys seen but me and YK Osiris was actually boxing in the backyard for fun, kicks, and giggles, and that’s really how all of this celebrity boxing came about, in my opinion.”

The COVID-19 pandemic set up a situation where the locked-down public was thirsty for entertainment. That dynamic led to the highly-publicized Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition on Triller which included the über-viral Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson match.

Since then, other non-professional boxers have stepped into the ring at various events. For example, the “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” in June featured YouTubers like DDG versus TikTokers like Nate Wyatt.

Earlier this month, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather took on YouTube personality Logan Paul in an 8-round exhibition match. The Mayweather vs Paul contest was met with controversy when the fight ended with a no-decision result.

Blueface is better known for embracing his off-beat rapping than his boxing skills. However, the Find the Beat album creator has been filmed throwing punches at the Kaminsky Boxing Gym. Blueface also revealed that he has quit smoking and drinking in preparation for his bare-knuckle fight.