Erykah Badu Curse: Blueface Arrested While In Court On Attempted Murder Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police believe the “Thotiana” rapper was involved in a robbery and slapped him with another felony.

It looks like Erykah Badu’s recent comments about Blueface might have done some damage. The “Thotiana” rapper was reportedly arrested at a Las Vegas courthouse on Wednesday (June 7). According to TMZ, the controversial artist was taken into custody during a preliminary hearing for his attempted murder charges. Police believe Blueface was involved in a robbery and slapped him with another felony.

Blueface was initially arrested in November 2022 after prosecutors claimed he discharged a firearm into a house, building, vehicle or craft. Again, he was caught off-guard. He was apprehended outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Sin City during an undercover operation. Eyewitnesses said at least six officers were in on the arrest, parked in unmarked cars.

In the latest case, the alleged robbery is characterized as a direct violation of the stipulations the court placed on him following last year’s arrest.

Blueface’s attorneys, Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld, said they “look forward to vigorously defending him on both cases” but aren’t clear on the specifics.

Badu recently called Blueface “trash” and told the universe to “do its thing.” Evidently, it just did.

This is a developing story.