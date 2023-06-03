Erykah Badu Calls Blueface “Trash”—Gets A Response From The Rapper & His Mother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu has made her feelings about Blueface crystal clear. On Friday (June 2), the controversial rapper shared a clip of himself in a hot tub with several pregnant women for one of his latest videos.

He wrote in the caption, “I’m in n out bih life. I’m not Oscar proud.” Badu, who’s a practicing doula, evidently didn’t find it entertaining. She commented, “He’s trash. Universe do your thing.”

Erykah Badu called on the universe to take care of Blueface pic.twitter.com/IEz9vVedQQ — Episodes (@episodesent) June 3, 2023

Blueface caught wind of Badu’s comment and replied, “W promo. Thank you universe.” But fans are telling Blueface to hold up. As one person wrote, “I would be horrified if I was blueface, outta all people that can say this thee Erykah Badu was the one to say it. Words are powerful.”

Others are convinced Badu just put a curse on Blueface and he’ll be seeing the repercussions soon enough.

“Erykah Badu posted a pic of Blueface & said ‘he’s trash, universe do yo thing.’ this n-gga bouta go threw it watch what I tell you,” one person wrote, while another said, “Erykah Badu called out Blueface and she don’t speak on s###. I’m waiting on him to say something stupid so she can finish him.”

Other comments include, “Erykah Badu is a real one calling blueface out. Cause he is definitely trash. Welp we know Erykah isn’t to be played with” and “Erykah Badu definitely is a clairvoyant cuz Divine Feminine gonna get Blueface ass.”

Blueface’s mother hopped on social media to defend her son, writing, “Girl you was just calling Tyrone and paying his cousins and homeboys way don’t and ain’t nobody said nothing to you.”

Find more reactions below.

Oh nah erykah badu puttin juju on Blueface? He gotta go into hiding https://t.co/lBJ96ZRJC5 — gleef.win (@TheGleef) June 3, 2023

Erykah Badu casting her spell on Blueface… pic.twitter.com/lCORBKtixB — Taurus♉ (@MichelleNYC718) June 3, 2023

Erykah Badu called out Blueface and she don’t speak on s###. I’m waiting on him to say something stupid so she can finish him. pic.twitter.com/eYKgRMnOm9 — Sanicole (@Sanicole) June 3, 2023