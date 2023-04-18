Erykah Badu Announces ‘Unfollow Me Tour’ With Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def) 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu revealed Yasiin Bey will join her on the ‘Unfollow Me Tour’ alongside “other EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS!!”

Erykah Badu will be hitting the road this summer with Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) on a 25-city tour of the United States.

On Monday (Apr. 17), the Soulquarian members announced the Unfollow Me Tour, kicking off at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Jun. 11. The duo will stop at cities including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, before wrapping up on Jul. 23 at American Airlines Center in the neo-soul singer’s hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Erykah Badu revealed Yasiin Bey will feature on the tour alongside “other EXTRAORDINARY GUESTS!!” The talented creative shared a promo video that she crafted herself featuring A.I. self-portraits.

“Coming to your city,” Erykah Badu captioned the Instagram post.

Pre-sale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from Apr. 20. Check out the Unfollow Me Tour dates below.

June

11 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TC

13 – Desert Diamond Arena – Glendale, AZ

20 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

21 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

23 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

28 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

30 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

July

1 – United Center – Chicago, IL

2 – Little Caesar’s Arena – Detroit, MI

7 – TD Arena – Boston, MA

8 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9 – TD Pavillion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

11 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

16 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

18 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

19 – Legacy Area at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

21 – Fedex Forum – Memphis, TN

23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX