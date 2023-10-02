Blueface Avoids Prison In Las Vegas Shooting Case; Victim “Disappointed” By Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface accepted a plea deal after initially facing an attempted murder charge for a shooting a man in Las Vegas.

A judge sentenced Blueface to probation for his role in a 2022 shooting in Las Vegas. The controversial rapper received a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months on Monday (October 2).

Prosecutors previously charged Blueface with attempted murder for shooting a man outside a Las Vegas strip club. He secured probation in a plea deal, which reduced the charges to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

Blueface’s probation will not exceed 30 months. No fine was imposed at his sentencing.

The judge barred Blueface from going to the Las Vegas Strip Corridor unless he needed to be there for work. The West Coast artist, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, cannot possess a firearm under the terms of his probation. He was also ordered to not use alcohol or drugs, including marijuana.

Kentabius Traylor, the shooting victim, criticized Blueface’s sentence at Monday’s hearing. Traylor believed the shooter’s fame resulted in a lenient punishment.

“I’m just completely disappointed in this complete process, actually,” Traylor said. “From the D.A. to his representation to him to everything, it’s just all been a complete drop of the ball on my end. I have completely lost faith in the justice system. This crime has done nothing but take a toll on my life since the day it happened. I haven’t been able to get work. Everything has gone down the drain.”

He added, “I know people who get more time for stealing bubblegum, honestly. I know people who do more time for stealing TVs than they do for shooting somebody. I’m just completely disappointed in all of this.”

The judge denied any special treatment for Blueface, who still faces civil cases for the Las Vegas shooting.