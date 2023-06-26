Blueface Planning To Take Plea Deal In Strip Club Shootout Case In Las Vegas

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface escaped an attempted murder charge for firing shots at a man’s vehicle outside of a strip club in Las Vegas.

Blueface decided to plead guilty to charges stemming from a shooting outside of a Las Vegas strip club.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Blueface informed a judge about his plans to accept a plea deal at a preliminary hearing on Monday (June 26). The rapper waived his right to the hearing with the intention of pleading guilty to one felony count of firing a gun into a vehicle and misdemeanor battery.

Blueface’s plea deal helped him settle two cases in Las Vegas. Prosecutors agreed to drop a robbery charge in connection to a separate incident at the Palms Casino Resort.

The controversial rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, is scheduled to enter his plea on July 3. He will be released from house arrest once he officially pleads guilty. Prosecutors were content with a judge sentencing him to probation.

Blueface can withdraw his plea if he completes his probation, per the Review-Journal. Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Nick Portz said successful probation opened the door for the rapper to plead guilty to a lesser charge: misdemeanor conspiracy to commit a crime.

Last year, Blueface was arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas. Authorities accused him of firing shots at a man following a confrontation at Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in 2022.