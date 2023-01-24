Blueface Baby Battle: Chrisean Rock Wrangled Into War With Akademiks

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Akademiks offered money and DNA tests to figure out who’s the father of Chrisean Rock’s unborn child after Blueface denied paternity.

Blueface challenged Akademiks to a fight amid their bickering on social media.

Earlier this month, Akademiks said Blueface’s career suffered due to the rapper’s relationship with Chrisean Rock. The opinion quickly turned into a beef with Blueface and Akademiks trading insults on their online platforms.

Chrisean Rock became the focus of the feud after she revealed she was pregnant on Friday (January 20). She claimed Blueface is the father, but he denied paternity.

Blueface declared he broke up with Chrisean Rock following her pregnancy announcement. He accused her of having “encounters with 10 different men in the last year,” which provided ammo for Akademiks.

Had all the energy for lil baby tho cuz said actually I’m not boxing you 😂 pic.twitter.com/zPOVxmC7es — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 24, 2023

The social media chatter escalated once Blueface offered to face Akademiks in a boxing match on Monday (January 23). The West Coast rapper criticized the internet personality for talking tough but refusing to box. Akademiks fired back on Tuesday (January 24).

“Fight the 10 N##### who piped ya girl out + the the girl who keep beating ur ass and IM100% down N####,” Akademiks wrote. “MMA s###. Imma buy ur foreclosure house and kick u and ur child and the mother of ur child out and the 10 n##### she done f*cked!!!!!”

He added, “Blueface said 10 N##### F*CKED his girl in the last year and she still dropped a video of him eating that nasty SNATCH. own up to ur responsibility. U FINNA BE ON CHILD SUPPORT @bluefacebleedem . GET UR MANHOOD back from ya girl.”

Akademiks furthered antagonized Blueface with a plot to find out who impregnated Chrisean Rock. The podcaster offered to do DNA testing and pay $5,000 to every man she allegedly had sex with over the past year.

I got $5 K per N#### who F*cked BLUEFACE girl who down to get on my twitch stream breaking it down how it happened. DNA test included. F*ck maury. BIG AK finna do a paternity test for that broke Ass N#### BLUEFACE . Im pledging $50k for this effort. WHO GOT BLUEFACE girl pregnant https://t.co/FGj9HnzWeX — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 24, 2023

Blueface responded hours later by harping on Akademiks’ refusal to box. The Los Angeles native also mocked Akademiks for a past relationship with Celina Powell.

“N##### always use a b#### as a cop out sound like a b#### ass N#### to me,” Blueface wrote. “N#### said MMA he must wanna wrestle or some lol cuz ak fasho can’t throw no kicks with his fat ass.”

He concluded, “Ak is offering 5k to 10 n##### to take the fade for him I must be the big bad wolf or some cuz he was so gangsta for lil baby.”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock currently star in the Zeus reality series Crazy in Love.