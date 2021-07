Rapper Blueface made his debut as a bare-knuckle fighter last night. But total mayhem broke out after his victory when a “fan” jumped in the ring and got beat up!

Blueface made his debut at BKFC 19 in an overwhelming show of force against TikTok star Kane Trujillo.

The rap star was the undercard on the bare-knuckle fight lineup at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida last night July 23.

Although BKFC 19 was headlined by former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich, Blueface completely stole the show.

After beating down Trujillo and winning by a unanimous decision, the real action came shortly after Blueface was proclaimed the winner.

For some reason, a “fan” jump in the ring and threw a punch at Blueface, causing all hell to break loose.

Blueface went nuts as he threw haymakers at the spectator, as a full brawl involving almost a dozen people broke out in the middle of the rain.

The guy who threw the punch at Blueface was eventually tackled by security and hauled out of the ring by the police.

Other winners during BKFC 19 included Rachel Ostovich, who defeated Paige VanZant by unanimous decision.

Co-headliners Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill delivered an exciting, but short fight. Adams knocked out Terrill in :38 seconds into in round 3.

Check out some highlights from BKFC 19, as well as the wild brawl between Blueface and a fan below: