The clip also includes Jaidyn Alexis talking about why she stays with the controversial star.

Blueface has joined the LGBTQIA conversation, stating on Jason Lee’s self-titled podcast that “being gay is a choice.” Lee dropped a clip of the episode, where the rapper appears with his childhood sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis.

The Instagram caption reads, “EXCLUSIVE TEA: I’ve been working on building my own network and all new original content at @hollywoodunlocked so I’ve started bringing all my content in house starting with the @jasonleeshow! Season 2 premiere starts this week with @bluefasebabyy and @officialjaidynalexxis !”

During the conversation, the Hollywood Unlocked host asked Blueface what he would do if his son is gay. Without hesitation, the controversial West Coast rapper said he believes people choose to be gay. Lee promptly says that’s true for some people but not all.

The clip also shows Lee asking Alexis why she stays with Blueface, especially with Chrisean Rock in the picture. The full episode arrives on Wednesday (October 18).