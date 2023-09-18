AllHipHop

Jaidyn Alexis Explodes On Blueface Over Signing Chrisean Rock: “He Fooled Us Y’all”

Will this love drama ever end? From the looks of things that’s a hard “NO!”

Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are back in headlines after exchanging words online over what kind of father the “Thotiana” rapper actually is. According to Alexis, he’s a “dead beat,” a fact only made public after the rapper was seen in the studio with his newest baby momma, Chrisean Rock.

“A dead beat and shooting a music video or in studio for fun is different but go off,” she wrote. “I know y’all need the clout.”

She also called him an opp, adding, “My bd an opp sorry to disappoint y’all he’s a narcissist, a liar and a weirdo.”

Blueface answered the allegations saying, “I don’t know how to be a deadbeat I’m sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations.”

As previously reported, Blueface and Chrisean Rock are celebrating the birth of their son, Chrisean Malone Jr. In an Instagram Story, it seems that the two not only are enjoying the new baby but are also doing some new business. Rock just might be signing with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. The clip shows Rock signing a contract that read, “Milf Music Forever!”

“I signed both my baby momma,” he tweeted. “I guess I’m the problem.”

Another trigger might have been the posting of a photo of Blueface sleeping in a bed with the new baby, after gassing his high school sweetheart about how much more he loves her over Chrisean Rock. Alexis snapped on Twitter, claiming he had everyone fooled.