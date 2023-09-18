Jaidyn Alexis Explodes On Blueface Over Signing Chrisean Rock: “He Fooled Us Y’all”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will this love drama ever end? From the looks of things that’s a hard “NO!”

Blueface, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are back in headlines after exchanging words online over what kind of father the “Thotiana” rapper actually is. According to Alexis, he’s a “dead beat,” a fact only made public after the rapper was seen in the studio with his newest baby momma, Chrisean Rock.

“A dead beat and shooting a music video or in studio for fun is different but go off,” she wrote. “I know y’all need the clout.”

a dead beat and shooting a music video or in studio for fun is different but go off I know y’all need the clout — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) September 17, 2023

She also called him an opp, adding, “My bd an opp sorry to disappoint y’all he’s a narcissist, a liar and a weirdo.”

my bd an opp sorry to disappoint y’all he’s a narcissist, a liar and a weirdo✊🏽 — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) September 17, 2023

Blueface answered the allegations saying, “I don’t know how to be a deadbeat I’m sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations.”

I don’t know how to be a deadbeat I’m sorry I can’t live up to you guys bad dad expectations — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 17, 2023

As previously reported, Blueface and Chrisean Rock are celebrating the birth of their son, Chrisean Malone Jr. In an Instagram Story, it seems that the two not only are enjoying the new baby but are also doing some new business. Rock just might be signing with her on-again, off-again boyfriend. The clip shows Rock signing a contract that read, “Milf Music Forever!”

“I signed both my baby momma,” he tweeted. “I guess I’m the problem.”

I signed both my baby mommas I guess I’m the problem — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 17, 2023

Another trigger might have been the posting of a photo of Blueface sleeping in a bed with the new baby, after gassing his high school sweetheart about how much more he loves her over Chrisean Rock. Alexis snapped on Twitter, claiming he had everyone fooled.

u weirdo b#### I’m the only one who ever had ur back I held u down man y’all see this ?? Narcissist and manipulative Smfh https://t.co/lCwtAbD8YT — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) September 17, 2023

I walked to work to save a dollar so he could sell a dime 😂 damn I was dumb my bad y’all — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) September 17, 2023

Jaidyn ask me to put her in the studio an get her going at the end of the day I’m a professional rapper how could I deny my b#### the game if she’s inquiring I’ma make sure it happens for her I’m determined an invested — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023