Chrisean Rock Reveals Baby’s Biblical Middle Name During Live Dedication To Christ Service  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In an unlikely turn of events, Blueface Praised Chrisean Rock for dedicating their son to Christ and insisted he trusts his ex.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface finally agree on at least one thing after the Reality TV starlet dedicated their son to Christ during a ceremony at her hometown church in Baltimore.

The Dedication was presided over by the 23-year-old’s childhood Pastor, Michael Freeman, at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center on Sunday (September 10).

During the ceremony, Chrisean Rock revealed she gave her namesake son the middle name “Jesus.” Watch a clip from the heartwarming ceremony below.

While the parents have had numerous disagreements since the birth of their son, including Blueface blasting his ex for naming their newborn Chrisean Malone, Jr., dedicating their little bundle of joy to Christ seems to be the one thing they agree on.

“I rather the baby Ina church full of god fearing faithful people,” Blueface wrote on Sunday. “If anything I believe in the same thing.”

However, this does not mean a truce is in the works for the former couple as Blueface intends to continue calling out Chrisean Rock when he believes she’s making a mistake.

“Gotta have the same energy vice versa tho when they make a bad call,” the “Thotiana” hitmaker added. “You gotta boo they ass can’t cheer for bad decisions.”

Gotta have the same energy vice versa tho when they make a bad call you gotta boo they ass can’t cheer for bad decisions I rather the baby Ina church full of god fearing faithful people if anything I believe in the same thing 🙏 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 10, 2023

Despite threatening to file for full custody of their child and then giving Chrisean Rock 30 days to prove her parenting skills to him before he takes legal action, Blueface said he trusts the mother of his newborn.

“I trust chrisean with my son that’s it nobody else,” he wrote in another post on X (formerly Twitter, Sunday. “Shes actually very nurturing an caring good with kids no doubt just alil impatient an the baby NEEDS patience can’t just get up an go no mor.”