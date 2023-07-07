Blueface Blasted After Asking Six-Year-Old Son If He’s Gay For Choosing Chips Over “Booty Cheeks”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface is facing hefty backlash after questioning his six-year-old son’s sexuality when the little boy left a room with half-naked dancers to go find some snacks.

The “Thotiania” rapper shared the video on his Instagram Stories, where it was swiftly clipped and circulated on Twitter. In the clip, Blueface is filming a music video with the mother of his two children, Jaidyen Alexxis, before looking for his son, who he finds in the pantry.

“Son, come here. It’s booty cheeks out here and you in here looking for chips,” Blueface told the little boy. “You ain’t gay is you?”

The six-year-old appeared confused at the question and was more interested in the snacks he was about to eat. He simply shrugged, saying, “I have so many Slim Jims!”

A second video begins with Blueface repeating the question: “You ain’t gay, right?” When his son shook his head in response, Blueface stuck his hand out for a high five. “My man, my dawg!” he added.

Blueface just asked his son was he gay because he was looking for a bag of chips. Smh some folks don’t need kids. pic.twitter.com/ZZqInH149i — No Name (@Ashanti89244601) July 7, 2023

Once the video surfaced on Twitter, Blueface was heavily criticized, with users slamming the rapper’s inappropriate behavior. Others called him out for bashing his pregnant ex Chrisean Rock, claiming he’s the one who poses a threat to his kids.

“Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis has their son around STRIPPERS, while telling him to come look & asking him is he gay ?? & he says Chrisean won’t be a good mother,” read one response. “Yet you’re taking your son’s innocents away so early. Tryna make a kid look at adult sexual content is p### behavior.”

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis has their son around STRIPPERS, while telling him to come look & asking him is he gay ?? & he says Chrisean won’t be a good mother. Yet you’re taking your son’s innocents away so early. Tryna make a kid look at adult sexual content is p### behavior pic.twitter.com/frwSmCOdzS — melaninsun (@thatgirlperiod) July 7, 2023

Another added, “Blue face need to be in jail! Asked his damn son if he’s gay bc he was looking for snacks and not looking at strippers.”

Check out some of the reactions below.

Blue face need to be in jail! Asked his damn son if he’s gay bc he was looking for snacks and not looking at strippers 😳😒 — RM (@slick__rik) July 7, 2023

Blueface is embarrassing, and Jaidyn Alexis is an idiot. Like, who does this with a house full of children AND then ask his YOUNG SON IS HE GAY? I hate N#####. @ChriseanMalone leaving was the best decision she ever made! pic.twitter.com/l7ESkoFpYq — @KekaAraújo (@KekaAraujo313) July 7, 2023

Blueface got half naked women in his house with no food. Asking his what looks like 5 year old son if he's gay? pic.twitter.com/j26NpQLZju — YesHomo2.0 (@0Yeshomo2) July 7, 2023

Blue face & his BM have strippers performing right in front of their infant daughter & he’s asking his son if he’s gay since he’s looking for snacks instead of “shaking ass”



The video is on his IG . Go report it — resistir es vivir (@WhoLisaFrm503) July 7, 2023

blueface asking if his son is gay cause he’s a child searching for snacks instead of looking at ass blows tf outta me 😭 sad case of a man fr — 23 (@bratzinreallife) July 7, 2023

Blueface and jaidyn got strippers damn near naked infront of they kids laughing like its cute he questioning his son is he gay cause he hungry in the pantry eating slim jims taking bout its booty out here and you worried about chips .but he wanna talk about ROCK. Smfh — ItsLissaBabyy (@lissamariee19) July 7, 2023

Blueface gon tell his son “is you gay” you don’t tell no f###### child that. F### wrong with him — #1🌟 (@leeiillaanni) July 7, 2023