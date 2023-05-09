Blueface And Chrisean Rock Drama Spirals With Fire, Old Texts And More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface said Chrisean Rock tried to set his house on fire, adding to an already long list of issues in their volatile relationship.

Blueface’s toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock continued to play out in the public eye on Tuesday (May 9).

The couple traded shots on social media, exposing more of their personal problems. Blueface accused Chrisean of trying to set his house on fire, sharing clips of mayhem she allegedly caused on Instagram Stories.

“This whatcha gon’ do with a newborn baby on the way?” he asked Chrisean in one clip. “Set the house on fire. This b#### is dumb. Look how dumb the b#### is. Must be your first time trying to set some s### on fire, huh?”

Earlier in the day, Blueface said he did not want Chrisean’s baby. She hit back hours later by exposing their past text messages. Chrisean also claimed Blueface was “financially abusing” her.

“I’ma be da best daddy for me [and] yours too baby,” he wrote to her.

Chrisean captioned the post, “Blue why you lying like this.”

Blueface responded by unveiling text messages of his own. The texts revealed he encouraged Chrisean to get an abortion.

“B#### DON’T NEVER POST THE REAL MESSAGES LOL,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “SHE KNEW WHAT TIME IT WAS WHEN SHE CLOCKED IN.”

Blueface told Chrisean he was “going to be a cheater forever” in one text. He said a baby would make her “stuck” with him.

“You don’t want to be stuck with somebody like me considering the way I already feel about you,” he texted her. “A baby is going to slow you down you won’t be able to do nothing at all for a full year maybe even 3-4.”

Chrisean is 20 weeks pregnant. She threatened to leave Blueface if refused to stop disrespecting her on Monday (May 8).