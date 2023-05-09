Chrisean Rock Gives “Weird” Blueface An Ultimatum In Their Toxic Relationship

Chrisean Rock threatened to leave Blueface on Monday (May 8).
The reality TV star expressed frustration after Blueface mocked her for sharing a “sob story” on social media. Blueface was referring to an Instagram post in which Chrisean Rock detailed the drama involved in her pregnancy.
“Stop subbing about the b#### [that] live with u gettin to it with you we busy every weekend casually picking up money,” she wrote in a Twitter response. “N##### gotta stop being lame on the social.”
She continued, “Like I said … we can either make this s### last make it better or just let all dis go n I’ll try again on my own tired taking disrespect from a n#### that’s supposed to be motivating me to get more n shine more.”
Chrisean Rock criticized Blueface for scolding her on social media while singing a different tune in private.
“F### everybody [that] gotta issue with me,” she wrote. “F### a weird n#### that likes to tweet about a female he say ‘I love you’ to every day. We gave each other [that] space now let me be.”
Chrisean Rock announced she was pregnant with Blueface’s child in January. Last year, the couple’s turbulent relationship became the focus of a Zeus reality show titled Crazy in Love.