Blueface Calls Chrisean Rock His Cellmate Not His Soulmate

“I get blamed for all the f### s###. It’s not that way.”

Reality show couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make headlines across the internet. Blueface’s recent appearance on Kick Game’s YouTube channel included the California rapper talking about his association with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Shopping for Sneakers host Craig Mitch asked Blueface to explain his relationship with Chrisean Rock. The “Thotiana” performer responded, “It’s like the best, worst, saddest, happiest, ugliest, beautifullest, thing I’ve ever done. All in one.”

Blueface also said, “The only thing I don’t like is the misconception of her role and my role in the relationship because it’s like she’s younger, more impulsive, and more victimized-playing and I’m just stuck with the dick… I get blamed for all the f### s###. It’s not that way.”

Chrisean Rock and Blueface starred in the Zeus Network’s Crazy In Love reality television series. In addition, the two social media personalities receive a lot of attention online for their constant toxic interactions, including clips showing them engaging in violence toward each other.

Later in the Kick Game interview, Craig Mitch questioned Blueface about Chrisean Rock possibly being his soulmate. The Find the Beat album creator replied, “Hell no. No, she’s a f###### cellmate. That’s what she is. We’re locked the f### up.”

Blueface also garnered press over the weekend for his participation in Kingpyn Boxing’s High Stakes event in London. The man born Jonathan Porter knocked out TikToker Ed Matthews in the fourth round. Chrisean Rock attended the match.