Blueface Admits He Doesn’t Want Chrisean Rock’s Baby

Rapper takes to social media to beg a judge to side with him on his future child support payments.

Rapper Blueface and his on-again off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock have the most toxic and destructive relationship in Hip-Hop. Once believed a scam to get people to watch them and possibly get a check, the two have crashed and burned several times in front of all of the watching social media-files.

Now, their relationship is even more tumultuous because there is an unborn child involved— one that it seems the alleged father doesn’t want.

At 1:57 a.m. on May 9, Blueface tweeted, “Who ever the judge is on my child support case I told this hoe I don’t want the baby she still got time for an abortion an she forcing it on me so you better make the price right on cryp she tryna trap me judge look out for a cryp on sY.”

who ever the judge is on my child support case I told this hoe I don’t want the baby she still got time for an abortion an she forcing it on me so you better make the price right on cryp she tryna trap me judge look out for a cryp on sY — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) May 9, 2023

Minutes later at 1:59 a.m., he tweeted about his virtue, perhaps to convince a future judge to side with him.

“I pay all my taxes judge I’ma good n#### I got 2 kids no child support ever filed cuz I take care of a my kids but this victim playing hoe gone manipulate you judge she got me bro don’t let her get you she still got time to end all of this on cryp,” he wrote.

I pay all my taxes judge ima good n#### I got 2 kids no child support ever filed cuz I take care of a my kids but this victim playing hoe gone manipulate you judge she got me bro don’t let her get you she still got time to end all of this on cryp — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) May 9, 2023

After the tweets, he later showed how she tried to set his plaques on fire. The “Thotiana” rapper believes she was actually trying the burn his house up.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Chrisean Rock announced she was pregnant with Blueface’s child in January. Last year, the couple’s turbulent relationship became the focus of a Zeus reality show titled Crazy in Love.