Blueface Claims 6ix9ine’s Snitching Got His Instagram Page Deleted

The West Coaster wants to face off against the “Trollz” rapper in a bare knuckle boxing match.

It appears Tekashi 6ix9ine will never shake being labeled a “snitch” and a “rat.” After testifying against his Nine Trey Gangsters associates in federal court in 2019, 6ix9ine continues to get called out for allegedly reporting other people to authorities.

The latest chapter in Tekashi’s snitching story includes Los Angeles native Blueface taking aim at the TattleTales rhymer. Blueface accused 6ix9ine of somehow being involved in his Instagram account being shut down, but he did not provide any evidence that was the case.

“Pay close attention. He reported all my [posts] for bullying 🐀 [and] deleted his skit 😂 playing victim like he did in court 🤦🏽‍♂️my IG be back up shortly,” tweeted Blueface on Sunday afternoon. He added, “Mans came for me got his feelings hurt so he did what rats do [and] snitched 🐀 😂.”

This online back-and-forth between the two rappers is connected to Blueface’s challenge to face 6ix9ine in a match for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Blueface has agreed to take part in a July 23 event for the promotion.

Following Akademiks reposting Blueface’s tweets, 6ix9ine jumped in the blogger’s Instagram comments section. Tekashi did not address Blueface’s accusations that the self-described internet troll reported his IG page, but the rainbow-haired New Yorker did share an unsubstantiated number for his net worth and an incorrect number about his RIAA certifications.

“Ak stop posting me with this 🤡. I know you’re cool with the fight people who [are[ setting his fight up and HOPE I will ever give this man a career. I have 23 million followers, he has 0. I have a net worth of 10 million, his is 0. I have over 2 dozen platinum hits, he has 1 song. You can’t compete where [you] don’t compare,” wrote 6ix9ine.

According to the official RIAA website, 6ix9ine has 8 songs that have reached Platinum status (“Trollz,” “Gooba,” “Tati,” “Bebe,” “Fefe,” “Kika,” “Stupid,” and “Gumma”). Seven of his tracks are certified Gold by the RIAA.

In contrast, Blueface earned Platinum plaques for “Thotiana,” “Daddy” featuring Rich The Kid, and as a guest on DDG’s “Moonwalking in Calabasas (Remix).” He picked up Gold plaques for his features on G-Eazy’s “West Coast” and French Montana’s “Slide” as well.

Previously, Blueface and his Cash Money West label head Wack 100 slammed 6ix9ine for being unwilling to sign on to fight the Find the Beat album creator even though he admitted on camera to physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Sara Molina.

Blueface uploaded an Instagram clip of 6ix9ine talking about hitting Sarah. The caption read, “Tender dick problems 😂 beat me up since you like [that] with females @6ix9ine.”