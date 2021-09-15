Blueface Claims Bouncer Called Him The N-Word Before Fight Broke Out

The “Thotiana” rapper says he wasn’t “pressed” about not getting in the bar.

Hip Hop performer Blueface (born Jonathan Porter) was accused of assaulting a man at a Los Angeles-area club over the weekend. Footage of Blueface and his crew kicking and punching the Skinny’s Lounge doorman went viral.

After the incident made headlines across the internet, Blueface spoke about the ordeal with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. The Find the Beat album creator denied reports that the physical altercation started over an issue about identification.

“We get in line… they’re tripping off the ID. I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s cool. Y’all go in there and get a drink. I’ll wait right here and smoke.’ So I’m just chilling outside taking pictures,” Blueface explained to Jason Lee.

The Cash Money Records artist continued, “While taking my pictures, he’s just snickering, throwing out his little comments like I think I’m too cool… So they go in there and get their drinks. When they come out, I’m like, ‘Alright, what’s going on?’ He’s still going on. He throws a little racial [comment].”

Blueface went on to say that he was not “pressed” to go inside the establishment after being denied entry for not having a proper ID. Apparently, his associates entered Skinny’s Lounge without him. According to Blueface, the situation was fine until the doorman began using racist insults.

“He had a little racial slur, like, ‘Cause you think you’re a famous little n-word you think you can do this and do that,” recalled Blueface. “I’m like, ‘Damn, you went right there with it.’ I wasn’t even tripping on him, honestly… We’re not trying to do him how we did him.”

Blueface claimed he checked on the man following the brawl. The 24-year-old entertainer added, “If you look at the whole clip, we didn’t jump him. One person got on him. I went to facilitate then he just went down. It’s not like we were just like, ‘Let’s all get a turn on beating this dude’s ass.'”