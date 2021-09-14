Blueface & His Crew Reportedly Caught On Video Attacking Club Bouncer

The ‘Find The Beat’ album creator may find himself in trouble with the law.

Jonathan “Blueface” Porter could be facing serious legal ramifications. The “Thotiana” rapper is accused of brutally attacking a doorman at the Skinny’s Lounge in San Fernando Valley, California on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Blueface and three other men were filmed assaulting the club’s bouncer. Apparently, the LA native’s crew was upset that Blueface was not let into the Los Angeles County establishment without proper identification.

The entertainment news outlet has published surveillance footage of the incident. In the video, several people can be seen hitting another man multiple times.

Someone who resembles Blueface then kicks the man as he is on the floor. As the group of attackers surrounds the prone man, a woman appears to be recording the situation with her cell phone.

The doorman was reportedly taken to the hospital where he received stitches for his injuries. Photos show several bruises and gashes on the man’s face. His shirt was covered with blood.

Local law enforcement is said to be investigating the incident and a battery report was filed. While no official word that a civil lawsuit is currently pending, it is still very likely that Blueface could face litigation from the alleged victim.

Two years ago, Blueface pled no contest in California to one misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm. The Cash Money Records affiliate was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation and eight days of community service.

In addition, Blueface was forced to address accusations of psychological, physical, and sexual abuse against women earlier this year. The 24-year-old Republic recording artist denied being involved in running a “sex cult” that fosters sexual misconduct against the numerous Blue Girls Club cast members living in his home.