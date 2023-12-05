Blueface Claims Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Alexis “Joined Forces” To Trash His Home 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface accused his baby mamas, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, of teaming up against him and trashing his home.

Blueface claims he got a double dose of baby mama drama when Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis hooked up and trashed his home.

The “Thotiana” hitmaker hopped on Instagram Live Monday (December 4) to show off the aftermath. Blueface walks from room to room, assessing the damage as the women mock him off-camera.

“They done tore up my house, joined forces,” Blueface exclaimed as Jaidyn Alexis called him “an embarrassment” while Chrisean Rock laughed in the background.

Look at what they did to my house,” he said, showing belongings strewn around the living room and kitchen. “Look at this s###.”

Meanwhile, Alexis continued to berate Blueface, calling him a “b#### ass n####,” and a “pathetic embarrassment.” Check out the video below.

The latest installment of the Blueface/Chrisean Rock/Jaidyn Alexis saga began this weekend after the West Coast rapper accused Rock of abandoning their baby son in the middle of the night.

“It’s crazy, my son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning,” Blueface said, collecting his son from Rock’s friend, Marsh.

However, the “Baby Father Drama” rapper later claimed she left the baby with her friend while she was at the studio. She also accused Blueface of beating her friend, leaving her with visible injuries.

“I can show you Marsh face, she got slits on her mouth and her face and her eye,” she said.

Chrisean Rock And Jaidyn Alexis Instagram Live

A few hours later, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis teamed up and went live from a gas station. Rock repeated her claims about Blueface beating up Marsh and also accused him of getting into an accident with their son in the vehicle.

“It don’t matter who I was with,” Rock stated. “So, then I’m like, ‘he got the baby?’ He got in a car accident with the baby. It’s just some weird s### going on.”