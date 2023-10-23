Blueface Rips Into His Mom After Proposing To Jaidyn Alexis: “She’s Sleeping With A Bum”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Blueface dragged his mother for being married three times and having kids with multiple men after proposing to his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

Blueface has proposed to his high school sweetheart, Jaidyn Alexis, but the happy occasion didn’t stop him from tearing into his mother after she commented on his engagement.

The “Thotiana hitmaker got down on one knee during the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sunday (October 22). Jaidyn Alexis was overcome with emotion as Blueface placed a huge diamond ring on her ring finger.

However, things soon turned sour as the rapper got into an online back-and-forth with his mother.

“Did this ninjas propose to the maid,” Karlissa Saffold posted on her Instagram Story shortly after the proposal. “Oh well it is October.”

Blueface hit back, comparing the size of his mother’s wedding ring to the one he gave his fiancé and dragging her for having children with multiple men.

In one video, Blueface, calling his mom by her first name, asks, “You wanna compare booty cheeks with my wife right? Bet! Let’s compare rings.” Check out the video below.

The MILF Music founder also followed up on X (Formerly Twitter), doubling down on his attacks.

“My mother is a w####,” he wrote. “Been married 3 times 3 kids by 3 different men an never married none of them men.”

He also accused his mother of marrying rich men “so she could divorce an take from them.” He continued, “An at the end of it all she’s sleeping with a bum every night sad story fr could never respect her as a women.”

Check out his tweets below.