Blueface Expected To Be Released On $50,000 Bail 

A judge set bail at $50,000 and told Blueface he must stay away from the alleged victim after the rapper was arrested for attempted murder.

Blueface is expected to regain his freedom after bail was set following his arrest earlier this week for attempted murder.

The “Thotiana” rapper appeared in court Wednesday (Nov. 16), where a judge set bail at $50,000, calling the figure a “reasonable sum,” based on the “quite serious” allegations.

The judge ordered Blueface to comply with the conditions of his release, including having no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He must also stay out of trouble and keep in contact with his attorneys.

When asked if he understood the conditions of his release, Blueface replied, “Yes.”

During the hearing, the judge mentioned the presence of Blueface’s fiancee and his manager, Wack 100, although not by name. However, earlier on Wednesday, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram with Wack, who stated: “The lawyer threw gloves on and we beat another case.”

The reality tv star also wrote in the caption, “His family here is we got him Daddy coming home.”

Chrisean also got into a back-and-forth with Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child. When Jaidyn shared screenshots of Wack 100 calling her several times, Chrisean Rock clapped back in another Instagram video.

The “Vibe” hitmaker claimed she didn’t need Wack 100 to call to tell her to show up to court. “I should have seen you today,” she said before adding that some Blueface fans attended the bail hearing.

Meanwhile, a video of the October 8 incident surfaced, allegedly showing Blueface shooting at a vehicle. The rapper reportedly got into an altercation with a man inside a Las Vegas club before later allegedly firing multiple shots at the man when he got into his truck.