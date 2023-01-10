Blueface Faces Club Owner’s Wrath In Lawsuit Over Las Vegas Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface was charged with attempted murder for a shooting outside of a Las Vegas club, which is suing him.

Blueface is dealing with more legal troubles stemming from a shooting in Las Vegas.

According to KLAS, a club owner sued Blueface for his involvement in a shooting outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club. Euphoric’s owner is seeking more than $15,000 in damages after his club was closed due to the incident.

“As a direct result of [Blueface’s] negligence, willful and/or reckless conduct, the club’s licenses were revoked,” the lawsuit claimed.

Blueface allegedly shot a man in the hand. The incident occurred in October 2022.

Surveillance footage showed Blueface speaking to the victim prior to the shooting. A bad joke allegedly escalated to shots fired at the victim’s truck.

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested for attempted murder in November 2022. His attorney Lisa Rasmussen believed her client was overcharged.

“We’re really looking forward to litigating this matter in court on behalf of our client,” Rasmussen said. “And we think that when all of the evidence comes out in court, it will be apparent that the way he’s charged is not necessarily consistent with what appears to have actually happened.”

Blueface pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bail. A hearing in his criminal case is scheduled for January 24.