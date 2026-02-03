Blueface Fires Back At NLE Choppa With Homophobic Taunts As Feud Gets Weird

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface clapped back at NLE Choppa with homophobic slurs after getting dissed on “Shotta Flow 8,” calling him cute and threatening baby oil.

Blueface went straight for the throat after NLE Choppa took shots at him on “Shotta Flow 8.” The West Coast rapper posted on Instagram with a message that crossed every line.

“I cant beef wit no man getting his booty ate somebody get the baby oil we finna play with his nipples,” Blueface wrote.

Choppa dropped the diss track earlier this month on his latest track. He rapped “Who want the smoke/You come and you dead/Lil bro Crip/But he see red.”

The bars clearly targeted Blueface’s gang affiliation.

Blueface was heated because he didn’t stop at social media posts. The rapper jumped on Instagram Live to roast Choppa even harder. He called his rival “cute” and said he wants to stay relevant by going after bigger names.

The livestream got wild when Blueface brought out Choppa’s child’s mother. They watched the diss track together and laughed at the Memphis rapper’s attempts to start drama.

“This n#### really thought he did something,” Blueface said during the stream. He promised to drop his own response track soon.

Choppa fired back with his own video response.

“Y’all talking about Chop having an identity crisis. Have y’all seen this n##### face?_” he said. “_This b#### got every brand in the world on his motherfcking face.”

The Memphis rapper didn’t hold back his criticism.

“You wake up every day and wanna learn how to be the best gangbanger. You’re pitiful, sir,” Choppa continued.

This beef goes back years between the two rappers. They tried to set up a boxing match in 2024, but it never happened. Blueface claimed Choppa backed out because he got scared.

The boxing idea came up again after this latest exchange. Blueface challenged Choppa to settle their issues in the ring instead of just talking online.

Both rappers have other beefs going on right now. Choppa recently traded shots with NBA YoungBoy, while Blueface has been going at Soulja Boy.