Blueface’s Debt To Las Vegas Strip Club Owner Balloons To Over $14 Million

Blueface’s legal troubles continue to stack up. According to TMZ, the controversial rapper still owes the now-defunct Euphoric Gentleman’s Club in Las Vegas millions of dollars over a 2022 shooting. Due to mounting interest, the court’s original $13,072,482 judgment has ballooned to $14,386,164.23 since it was first ordered in October 2023.

Blueface accepted a plea deal in the case and escaped with probation, but he was still ordered to pay the hefty judgment for the venue’s lost revenue and another $84,000 to cover the employees’ lost wages.

Euphoric’s owner sued Blueface last year, saying he was forced to close the strip club after Blueface shot a man outside of the establishment. The owner said the club’s licenses were revoked “as a direct result” of Blueface’s negligence and reckless conduct. Blueface was originally charged with attempted murder, but the aforementioned plea deal reduced his charges to battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

The victim, Kentabius Traylor, was frustrated by the sentence, saying at the time, “I’m just completely disappointed in this complete process, actually. From the D.A. to his representation to him to everything, it’s just all been a complete drop of the ball on my end. I have completely lost faith in the justice system. This crime has done nothing but take a toll on my life since the day it happened. I haven’t been able to get work. Everything has gone down the drain.”

The incident started after Traylor recognized Blueface and talked with him in the club. As the rapper was leaving, Traylor said he “remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle.” Traylor said he was joking, but he was attacked by multiple men he believed to be part of Blueface’s entourage. Gunshots were fired at Traylor as he tried to drive away, leading to a bullet graze wound to his left hand and multiple bruises on his body.

Police identified Blueface as a man seen firing at Traylor in surveillance footage from outside the club. He was arrested on November 15, 2023 outside the Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, the same intersection where Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in 1996.

Blueface posted $50,000 bond and was released.