NLE Choppa Says Blueface’s Janky Promoting & Boxing Experience Led To Match Cancelation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Who knows if the fight will go down now.

NLE Choppa is attempting to provide context on his decision to withdraw his boxing match offer against Blueface, despite extending it less than a week ago.

On Saturday (January 6) Choppa addressed the tweet he shared on January 4, days after Blueface dissed him on Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie (Remix)” in a video he posted on Twitter. In the lengthy clip, the Memphis rapper appeared to walk back the challenge he issued in the aforementioned tweet in which he wrote, “Let’s box @bluefacebleedem who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a ni**a that put his hands on em anyway!”

However, Choppa made it clear in his rationale that he wasn’t reneging on his participation in the fight because he was “scared” of Blueface.

“Bruh, this man funny as hell, I wasn’t even gonna respond to you but I’m gone respond to you cuh,” Choppa said in part. “What you ain’t finna do is make me look like I’m a p###y oh I’m backing out of a fight, or this or that.”

I’m done playing yo internet game today you need this @bluefacebleedem 😂 pic.twitter.com/NtXkMtQ1UU — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 6, 2024

NLE Choppa continued, remarking on how quickly Blueface jumped the gun to promote the fight, alluding to the “Thotianna” rapper being a “clout chaser” in this situation.

“I challenged you to a fight, so why you got a flyer with my face on and a website,” he questioned. “I’m seeing this and I’m just thinking, ‘Nah, this is some clout-chasing’. You got a flyer with my face on and a website that you got people clicking on for a pre-order or some s##t.”

NLE Choppa did go on to say that he wouldn’t be bullied into being rushed into the ring by Blueface, who he claims has at least three to four years of boxing experience, before he can get some proper training himself.

The “Shotta Flow 7” rapper also issued a follow-up tweet, accusing Blueface of manipulating the situation for personal gain.

“A fake flyer get posted, I speak on it and I say the fight should be set up properly with enough time to train and I’m scared vs the mane posting fake flyers knowing imma say what I said to manipulate it as if I’m running or ducking you,” he wrote in the tweet. “N#### a crip Narcissist [Crying laughing emoji].”

Check out the full video above.