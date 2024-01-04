NLE Choppa Challenges Blueface To Celebrity Boxing Match: “He Undefeated Vs Women”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Shotta Flow” rhymer wants a bout in Las Vegas.

NLE Choppa and Blueface spent Tuesday night (January 3)/Wednesday morning (January 4) exchanging words online. The back-and-forth included both men calling out the other for a fight.

“N##### rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his,” Blueface tweeted. “She decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe. I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry… squabble up or shut up.”

A few hours later, NLE Choppa took to X (aka Twitter) to respond to Blueface. The Cottonwood 2 album creator offered a challenge for the two rappers to settle their issues in the ring.

“Let’s box @bluefacebleedem,” Choppa wrote on the social media platform. “Who can set up [a] celebrity boxing match in Vegas? Me and him, hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a n#### that put his hands on em anyway!”

Let’s box @bluefacebleedem 👿 who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a n#### that put his hands on em anyway ! — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 4, 2024

The public bad blood between the “Shotta Flow (Remix)” collaborators apparently began when the mother of Choppa’s son made some claims against Blueface. Marissa Da’Nae accused the Crazy In Love reality show star of hitting on her.

Blueface later escalated the situation by mentioning NLE Choppa and Marissa Da’Nae on “Barbie Remix” by Jaidyn Alexis. He rapped, “F### yo feelings, you a son of a b####. Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit. Why you lying ’bout the number, b####? You know I got the digits.”

If a boxing matchup featuring NLE Choppa and Blueface does take place, one entertainer would go into the bout coming off a TKO victory last year. Blueface defeated Ed Matthews in an April 2023 exhibition fight. He also beat Kane Trujillo in a 2021 amateur match.