Blueface Tells NLE Choppa “Squabble Up Or Shut Up” Over “Barbie” Remix Shade 

Blueface taunted NLE Choppa on social media after name-dropping the “Shotta Flow” hitmaker and the mother of his son on the “Barbie” remix.

Blueface said he’s not worried about NLE Choppa, telling him to “squabble up or shut up” after throwing shade at the Memphis rapper, resurrecting their previous spat.

The MILF Music founder name-dropped NLE on the remix of his collab with on-again-off-again girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis, “Barbie.”

“This my business, welcome to the circus,” Blue raps on the song. “F### yo feelings, you a son of a b####/ Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit/ Why you lying ’bout the number, b####? You know I got the digits/ I ain’t never pulled it out and ain’t have a b#### to kiss it.”

After Blueface shared the verse on social media, NLE Choppa took to social media to respond.

“I hit you personally to stop speaking on me,” he wrote on X in a since-deleted post. “I thought s### was understood. Bet that [handshake emoji].

Blue fired back on X, claiming the women in his life get brought up by other rappers, so it’s fair game. He also insisted NLE Choppa’s baby mama “decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance.”

He continued, adding that “nobody safe,” and said he’s “not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry squabble up or shut up.”

In a pair of follow-up posts, Blueface continued to taunt NLE Choppa. “I KNO NLE baby momma wanna hit,” he wrote. “I put lil bro on anyway.”

The rift between the two rappers began when Marissa Da’Nae, the mother of NLE Choppa’s son Chozen, accused Blueface of trying to hit on her. Blueface took to social media claiming, “Nle been calling my fone all day,” over the issue. The “Shotta Flow” hitmaker replied, “Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here n stop snitching.”