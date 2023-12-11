NLE Choppa Warns Blueface About Bullying Women Amid Baby Mama Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa, who worked with Blueface in the past, butted heads with his former collaborator over their personal lives.

NLE Choppa clashed with his “Shotta Flow (Remix)” collaborator Blueface on Monday (December 11). The two exchanged social media jabs after Blueface allegedly tried to hit on NLE Choppa’s baby mama.

Marissa Da’Nae, the mother of NLE Choppa’s son Chozen, accused Blueface of trying to pick her up despite her loyalty to Chrisean Rock. Da’Nae described the alleged incident in an Instagram Live conversation with Chrisean. Blueface claimed NLE Choppa was worried about what happened.

“Nle been calling my fone all day about his baby momma but I’m tender,” Blueface wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “He hopped on that no rizz train till he seen I had that number now I’m his shotta flow remix friend don’t call me about no b#### boy.”

The comments provoked a response from NLE Choppa.

“Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here n stop snitching that ain’t very SY of you,” he wrote. “P.S.shotta flow 7 out now too.”

Keep bullying women, that ain’t gone work here 😒 n stop snitching that ain’t very SY of you 😒

P.S.shotta flow 7 out now too https://t.co/72c0PZwFr1 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) December 11, 2023

The public spat represented another wrinkle in the ongoing drama between Blueface and Chrisean. Blueface was put on blast by Chrisean and Da’Nae over the weekend.

“He pulled me to the side,” Da’Nae told Chrisean on Instagram Live. “He asked me what my name was. I just told him like, ‘I’m not interested, I know your baby mom,’ He was like, ‘How well do you know her? Can you call her?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘Call her’ … And I was like, ‘And you know my baby daddy.’ So, he was like, ‘Who yo baby daddy?’ And I told him.”

She added, “He was like, ‘So you gonna choose my baby mama over me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I went to walk off and he pulled me. He was like, ‘Don’t walk away from me like that.’”

