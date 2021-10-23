Blueface’s Stepdad Attacked And Hospitalized In Violent Home Invasion

The police in California are looking for multiple suspects who broke into a home owned by Blueface and assaulted his stepfather!

The police in Santa Clarita, California, are looking for four men who attacked Blueface’s mom and stepfather.

According to reports, the rapper’s mother Karissa Saffold, and stepfather were targeted in a violent home invasion earlier this month, on October 11.

The incident unfolded when one of the intruders broke a window inside of a house Blueface owns around midnight. His mother and stepfather called the cops, who came out and took a report.

According to TMZ, a few hours later, the men returned, and this time they managed to get into the house.

The rapper’s stepdad and his mom ended up fighting with one of the suspects.

One of the men struck his stepfather with a blunt object, which left him with a concussion as well as a severe wound near his left eye, which required ten stitches.

“They all began to run … to leave, the stepdad tried to grab one of them by the arm, slipped and fell on the rug,” said Sergeant Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “While he’s on his back, the suspect stood above him, kicked him in the face once, causing a laceration to his head.”

His stepfather was treated at a local hospital and has been released.

Police believe Blueface may have been the target of the home invasion.

The cops in Santa Clarita county are investigating the home invasion, but no arrests have been made as of press time.