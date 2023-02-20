Blueface Questions If Lil Baby Wants To Have Sex With Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The reality show star’s convo with Chrisean Rock includes him asking about the QC artist.

The rumors that Blueface could be bisexual just got more fuel. A social media video featuring the “Thotiana” rapper and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock included Blueface suggesting “Heyy” rapper Lil Baby is attracted to him.

The Crazy In Love reality show couple’s tumultuous relationship has become regular news in the Hip Hop blogosphere. While on Instagram Live, Blueface took issue with Chrisean’s apparent interaction with Lil Baby at a party.

“I think you be letting too many rap n##### be in your face,” Blueface told Chrisean Rock while eating chicken wings at a restaurant. She responded, “They don’t be in my face.”

The IG Live Became About Lil Baby

Additionally, Blueface referred to a photograph Chrisean took with Lil Baby. According to the Baddies South cast member, the chart-topping Quality Control recording artist told her she had potential and wanted to work with her.

“Potential to what? F### him?” asked Blueface. He also said, “Y’all had an empowerment conversation at the afterparty? With him all up in your face like this, ‘Yeah, let’s work.’ He damn near up in my face.”

Blueface continued, “He wanna f### me too? Cuz wanna f### me? Any n#### in your face is in my face. I’m right on your neck. N#### f###### you, he’s gonna be looking at me while he f###### you? Cuz wanna f### me or something? It makes no sense.”

Blueface’s Sexuality Also Came Into Question Last Year

Speculation about Blueface’s sexuality became an online topic after he and Chrisean Rock appeared on a Kai Cenat livestream last November. Chrisean’s reaction to her boyfriend discussing having sex with a little person was one of the catalysts for the bisexuality rumors.

“Who? Who? Was it a girl or a guy?” Chrisean Rock demanded to know from Blueface. He then responded, “What? What kind of question is that?” Their appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel also made headlines because Chrisean put a hole in the streamer’s wall.