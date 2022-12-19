Lil Baby Stars In FIFA World Cup Anthem “The World Is Yours To Take” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘It’s Only Me’ album creator works with Director X for the new visuals.

Back in September, Lil Baby announced a partnership with Budweiser and the English band Tears for Fears to present “The World Is Yours To Take” single. The song serves as the anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lil Baby’s “The World Is Yours To Take” lives on the Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack. That project also contains musical contributions by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Davido, Ozuna, RedOne, Jung Kook, and other global acts.

FIFA, the international governing body of football (soccer), has released the official “The World Is Yours To Take” music video. Atlanta-bred rap star Lil Baby stars in the Director X-filmed visual. Before that, a lyric video for the record arrived in September.

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me. It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” stated Lil Baby earlier this year.

The Quality Control Music recording artist also added, “When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song.”

In addition to releasing “The World Is Yours To Take” collaboration, this year saw Lil Baby drop the It’s Only Me album. The 23-track project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 216,000 first-week units.