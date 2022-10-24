Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Tops Album Chart With Highest First-Week Sales Of His Career

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones currently has the most popular album in America. The Atlanta rapper’s It’s Only Me opened at #1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

It’s Only Me debuted in the top spot with 216,000 units. Lil Baby now has three chart-toppers in his discography following 2020’s My Turn and 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk.

The 216,000 sales total for It’s Only Me is the highest first-week numbers of Lil Baby’s five-year career. His latest solo body of work also pulled in 289 million on-demand streams, the third-largest streaming week for any album in 2022.

Lil Baby Has Five Top 5 Entries On The Billboard 200

My Turn launched with 197,000 album-equivalent units. Lil Baby’s sophomore studio LP spent five nonconsecutive weeks at the pinnacle of the Billboard 200. The RIAA certified My Turn as 4x-Platinum in February 2022.

Last year, Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes claimed the Billboard 200’s pole position for one week. The Hip Hop duo’s first collaborative project racked up 150,000 first-week units. This became Durk’s first Number One.

Additionally, Lil Baby made it into the Billboard 200’s Top 5 with 2018’s Street Gossip. That commercial mixtape started at #2 with 88,000 first-week units. Baby’s 2018 also included the Drip Harder mixtape with Gunna collecting 130,000 first-week units for a #4 opening.

The QC Rapper Has No Plans To Release A Deluxe Edition Of It’s Only Me

For It’s Only Me, Lil Baby recruited Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty as guest features. The 23-track album hosts the “Heyy” and “California Breeze” singles.

Lil Baby recently explained why his fans should not expect an extended version of It’s Only Me to drop in the future. On October 3, the Quality Control recording artist informed his Twitter followers about his decision to only present a standard edition of the album.

“I’m not going to try to do a deluxe. I’m just going to let that rock out, let that be it. I think I just want to go on and get it out there,” said Baby. He also added, “I had [the fans] waiting so long, I don’t even want to prolong it no more. Go on and knock this whole It’s Only Me out, and come on out with another album.”