Lil Baby Explains Why He Won’t Drop ‘It’s Only Me’ Deluxe

Atlanta’s #LilBaby waited two years to present his new project.

Releasing a deluxe version of an album after the release of the standard version has become a regular practice in the music industry. However, Lil Baby says he will not follow that routine with his latest rollout.

Lil Baby released It’s Only Me on October 14, 2022. The Quality Control Music representative spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily about the new studio LP.

Specifically, Baby discussed why his supporters should not expect an extended version of It’s Only Me. He explained his reasoning for not creating a deluxe version during the conversation with Zane Lowe.

Fans Have Been Waiting For The New Lil Baby Album

“I’m not going to try to do a deluxe. I’m just going to let that rock out, let that be it. I think I just want to go on and get it out there,” said Lil Baby about It’s Only Me.

The 27-year-old rhymer continued, “I had [the fans] waiting so long, I don’t even want to prolong it no more. Go on and knock this whole It’s Only Me out, and come on out with another album.”

Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me features Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. The Quality Control/Motown release contains production by Kaigoinkrazy, Murda Beatz, Wheezy, ATL Jacob, Tay Keith, and more.

It’s Only Me Projected To Open At #1 On The Album Chart

“It was a lot of songs to choose from. That’s how I ended up choosing so many… I’d say maybe 80 songs. but for where I am in my career and how fast things changed for me, I’m almost a completely different person. So in my lyrics, you could hear a major elevation,” Lil Baby told Zane Lowe.

It’s Only Me is currently on pace to debut at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart. Industry forecasters expect Baby’s third album will pull in between 185,000-210,000 first-week units.

Lil Baby already has two #1 albums in his discography. My Turn held on to the Billboard 200’s pole position for five nonconsecutive weeks in 2020. Last year, The Voice Of The Heroes collaborative project with Lil Durk also made it to the top of the Billboard 200.