First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ Are In

#LilBaby will likely earn another #1 project for his career.

Atlanta’s Lil Baby is on pace to score his third #1 album. The Quality Control Music signee dropped It’s Only Me on October 14. Early forecasts have Baby bringing in respectable sales numbers.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Lil Baby’s third studio LP will open with 185,000-210,000 first-week units. That range is likely enough to ensure It’s Only Me launches atop the Billboard 200 chart.

If It’s Only Me does land at #1 next week, Baby will earn the third chart-topper of his career. 2020’s My Turn debuted in the top spot and spent five weeks at the pinnacle of the Billboard 200.

My Turn came out the block at #1 by racking up 197,000 album-equivalent units in its first seven days of release. Lil Baby also made it to the pole position with The Voice Of The Heroes, a 2021 joint project with Chicago-bred rapper Lil Durk.

So far, Lil Baby has six entries on the Billboard 200. In addition to My Turn and Heroes, 2017’s Too Hard only hit #80. The following year, Baby’s Harder Than Ever studio LP peaked at #3. 2018 also saw the Street Gossip mixtape make it to #2.

Lil Baby partnered with his Atlanta-bred comrade Gunna for Drip Harder. The 2018 mixtape topped off in the Billboard 200’s #4 slot. Drip Harder hosts the Diamond-certified “Drip Too Hard” collaboration.

As far as It’s Only Me, Lil Baby recruited Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty as guest features. The 23-track body of work dominated Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart upon its release.