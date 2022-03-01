Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Album Earns 4x-Platinum Certification

The Recording Industry Association of America named My Turn as the top album of 2020. Lil Baby’s well-received sophomore studio LP continues to rack up RIAA accolades.

My Turn was certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA on February 28. The 20-track project took exactly one year to amass an additional 1 million units after arriving at 3x-Platinum on February 28, 2021.

Lil Baby recruited Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez for My Turn. The Quality Control-released album spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Plus, My Turn landed at #2 on the Billboard 200 Year-End album rankings. The 2x-Platinum, Grammy-nominated “The Bigger Picture” single lives on the deluxe edition of the project.

Additionally, the Recording Industry Association of America has certified Lil Baby’s 2018 album Harder Than Ever as Platinum. 2017’s Too Hard mixtape and 2018′s Street Gossip mixtape both earned Gold plaques.

Lil Baby and Gunna’s 2018 collaborative effort Drip Harder is currently Platinum. Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes joint LP from 2021 received a Gold Award from the RIAA.

This year has seen Lil Baby collaborate with Nicki Minaj for “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.” The former song opened at #2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart before slipping to #32 the following week. “Bussin” debuted at #20 then dropped to #72.