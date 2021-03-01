Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Album Earns 3x-Platinum Certification

(AllHipHop News)
The second official studio LP from Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones was a commerical blockbuster. My Turn topped the Billboard 200 weekly chart five times and landed at #2 on the Billboard 200 Year-End album chart.
Lil Baby’s sales success led to the Recording Industry Association of America naming My Turn as the Top Album of 2020. At that time in late December, the project was only certified 2x-Platinum.
The RIAA has now awarded My Turn with 3x-Platinum certification, meaning the Quality Control release has moved more than 3 million units in the United States. QC co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas celebrated the accomplishment on Twitter.
1 Year Ago 3x @lilbaby4PF 📈 pic.twitter.com/o1oOykBZqx
— P (@qcm_p) February 28, 2021
My Turn hosts the singles “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” “Emotionally Scarred,” “All In,” and “The Bigger Picture.” Lil Baby picked up two Grammy nominations for “The Bigger Picture” (Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance) which is also the Atlanta rapper’s highest-charting record on the Hot 100 to date.
Lil Baby released My Turn in February 2020. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 197,000 units. A deluxe edition, with an additional seven tracks, dropped in May. The album contains guest features from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.