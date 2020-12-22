Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Named RIAA’s Top Album For 2020

(AllHipHop News)
So far this year, Lil Baby picked up honors from Apple Music, YouTube, Vevo, Forbes, and more outlets. The Quality Control rapper has earned another accolade for his standout 2020.
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Lil Baby’s My Turn was the Top Album of the year. My Turn is currently 2x-Platinum which signifies 2 million units in sales.
Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake is RIAA’s Top Single for 2020. The High Off Life track was certified 7x-Platinum on October 8. High Off Life is a Platinum project.
Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake and Polo G’s The Goat were certified Platinum as well. Bad Bunny, BTS, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Sam Hunt, and Taylor Swift also earned RIAA 2020 Gold & Platinum Awards.