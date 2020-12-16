Lil Baby Named Vevo’s Most Watched Artist Of 2020 In The United States

(AllHipHop News)
As the final weeks of 2020 wind down, fans, media outlets, and streaming services are taking a look back at the most successful recording artists over the last 12 months. Lil Baby is a name that repeatedly comes up in those conversations.
For example, the major label-owned Vevo revealed its list of Most Watched Artists of 2020 in the United States. The Atlanta rap star born Dominique Jones leads that ranking. Lil Baby is followed by Future at #2, Chris Brown at #3, Billie Eilish at #4, and Luke Combs at #5.
These heavy hitters caught your eyes this year 👀 @Lilbaby4PF claims the top spot in the U.S. and the whole list brought their best in 2020 📹 pic.twitter.com/lsrMlHepct
— Vevo (@Vevo) December 16, 2020
The video hosting platform released its list of Most Watch Videos in the United States as well. Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake topped that Vevo tally. Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” came in at #2. Plus, the #3 spot went to Lil Baby for his “Woah” visuals.
“Life Is Good” and “We Paid” also made the Top 3 of YouTube’s Top Trending Music Videos for 2020. Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” (#10) rounded out that annual listing from the Google subsidiary. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk was included in the Top 10 of both the Vevo and YouTube stats.
“Life Is Good” at the top of these charts 🤩 Did your fav make the cut in the U.S. Video Charts?
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
▶️https://t.co/rX8n5DTpaM pic.twitter.com/OuzFLLHXwl
— Vevo (@Vevo) December 16, 2020