Lil Baby Partners With AXE To Present ‘All Axecess’ Animated Shorts

Plus, Baby drops the official anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dominique Armani Jones has teamed up with the AXE brand for a new series of animated digital vignettes. The Hip Hop artist, better known as Lil Baby, stars in three episodes.

AXE premiered the All Axecess series on the company’s YouTube channel. The shorts drew inspiration from some of Lil Baby’s favorite childhood cartoons and Japanese anime.

“I’ve always been a big fan of anime,” states Lil Baby. “So having AXE turn some of my intimate memories and thoughts into an animated mini-series is kind of surreal, and I hope fans enjoy it as much as I did.”

Each episode of All Axecess features traditional character animation, 2D motion graphics, and unique background designs. They also reference footage from Lil Baby’s biographical Untrapped documentary.

“Anime is hugely popular with our audience, including Lil Baby himself!” says Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE at Unilever. “This inspired our team to create three distinct versions of Lil Baby in a way his fans haven’t seen before.”

Caroline Gregory adds, “They visualize how the fragrances have always been a part of his journey in a fun and engaging way.” All Axecess features three distinct chapters/scents – Cool Ocean, Phoenix, and Apollo.

“My signature scent will be very rich. I’m like a regular person, and I’m a superstar!” declares Baby in the Cool Ocean segment. In the Apollo episode, the Atlanta-bred rhymer says, “When I feel fresh, I feel my mind is more clear and I feel like I can focus on the task better.”

Lil Baby Creates The Anthem For The 2022 FIFA World Cup

In addition, Lil Baby partnered with Budweiser to release “The World Is Yours To Take” single off the first-ever Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack. Only eight songs made the cut for the project.

“My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me. It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” explains Lil Baby. “When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song.”

The Quality Control recording artist continues, “I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you.”