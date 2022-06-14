‘Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby’ Documentary To Stream On Prime Video 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. The full-length documentary about the southern rap star will be available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Lil Baby is an incredibly impactful artist whose story of perseverance and achieving against all odds is something we are honored and excited to share with our global Prime Video audience,” said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy and specials at Amazon Studios.

The Karam Gill-directed Untrapped tells the story of Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones’s meteoric rise in the Hip Hop industry. Additionally, the film explores the systemic oppression many people of color face in America.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Lil Baby. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

Lil Baby also serves as a producer of Untrapped. Quality Control Music co-founders Pierre “P” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee as well as Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello received producer credit too.

“With this documentary, we got to highlight the obstacles and all the deep work that had to happen to get to where Lil Baby is now,” said Pierre “P” Thomas. “This raw footage is a powerful way to see that and to see the negatives that were turned to positives. People will be beyond inspired.”

“Baby, like so many in this country, went through so many obstacles that could have thrown him into many bad places in life. To watch him come through to such a positive side is essential for people to see,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee. “This documentary has the ability to change lives if viewers can believe just like he did.”