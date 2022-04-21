‘Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby’ Doc To Premiere At Tribeca Festival

Organizers of the 2022 Tribeca Festival revealed this year’s feature and short film lineup. In addition, Tribeca will present a series of live conversations and performances featuring high-profile entertainers, including Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones.

Grammy Award-winning Hip Hop artist Lil Baby is one of the performers for the event. The Quality Control Music signee will hit the stage following the world premiere of the Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby documentary.

For Untrapped, director Karam Gill covers Lil Baby’s transformation from a local Atlanta hustler to becoming one of Hip Hop’s biggest modern stars. Lil Baby, Karam Gill, Pierre “P” Thomas, Kevin “‘Coach K” Lee, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera, and Blase Biello serve as producers.

Additionally, the 2022 Tribeca Festival will feature screenings for David Caplan’s The DOC documentary as well as the Taurus motion picture starring Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker. DJ Quik, Das, Kurupt, and surprise guests will present a special birthday performance for Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry after the movie.

Machine Gun Kelly will make a special appearance at Tribeca following the North American premiere of Taurus. The feature narrative also stars Maddie Hasson, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Megan Fox, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil TJay, and Naomi Wild. MGK provided the film’s original music.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival Includes 88 World Premieres & 2 U.S. Premieres

“This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and humbled by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our indefatigable filmmaking community,” says Cara Cusumano, Festival Director and VP of Programming.

Cara Cusumano adds, “Whether a comedic breath of fresh air or a trenchant expose of the most urgent contemporary issues, this year’s official selections again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent film in a world that needs it more than ever.”

The 2022 Tribeca Festival takes place in New York City from June 8-19. The features program showcases 109 films and 16 online premieres from 150 filmmakers across 40 countries. This year’s shorts program includes 43 shorts in competition, 10 music videos, 9 Tribeca Online Premieres, and 18 special screening shorts from 25 countries worldwide.

“Tribeca received a record number of more than 7,200 shorts submissions,” says Sharon Badal, Tribeca Vice President of Filmmaker Relations and Shorts Programming. “We’re excited to have music videos in our programming, and curated a crazy late-night program — one about love in all shapes and sizes, and a peaceful program where our audience can just escape and chill out. Each year my co-programmer Ben Thompson and I try to do something different, and this year is no exception.”