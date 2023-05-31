Blueface Says Chrisean Rock “Held Up The Prayer Line” After She Admits Praying For Baby Following 3 Abortions 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Blueface told Chrisean Rock to quit the sob stories after the reality TV starlet pleaded with the rapper to stop taunting her.

Blueface and his pregnant on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock have addressed a recent interview where the social media starlet admitted to praying to God for their unborn child after having three abortions during their tumultuous relationship.

In a resurfaced interview, Chrisean Rock stated she got down on her knees and prayed, “I’m not going to kill this one,” and explained that she and Blueface planned the pregnancy after having multiple abortions.

Chrisean Rock says she had 3 abortions before deciding to have a baby with Blueface pic.twitter.com/EuVZqpTwLl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 31, 2023

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram Story to explain why she asked God for a baby but then blasted the “Thotiana” rapper for taunting her during her pregnancy.

“Man I only prayed because I wasn’t getting pregnant because of so many abortions,” she began. “I didn’t have it cuz I needed a cent from you. I just wanted a family with my lover. It’s sick how stuff turned out because all I deal with is ya immaturity about something so much serious to me.”

Chrisean acknowledged “there’s so much damage,” in their relationship before pleading with Blueface to love her without the ”social media bs.”

She added, “One thing I ask from you can u be the last person taunt me through my pregnancy. It’s irritating I thought we was done with the social media bs. In real life I don’t need s### from u just love and even that I don’t need.”

Blueface Tells Chrisean Rock: You Got What You Prayed For”

However, Blueface responded via his Instagram Story to tell her to quit with the “sob story.”

“BIH PRAYED FOR THIS WE DON’T WANT WANNA HEAR DA SOB STORY ANYMORE,” he wrote. “WE OVER THAT ALREADY YOU GOT WHAT YOU PRAYED FOR…YOU HELD UP THE PRAYER LINE JUST TO BOO HOO ABOUT IT.”

Chrisean saw his message and replied on Twitter. “There’s no sob story u just a weird ass person fr,” she said.

There’s no sob story u just a weird ass person fr. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) May 31, 2023

Check out their posts below.