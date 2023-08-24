Blueface Stabbing: Rapper’s Alleged Assailant Charged With Felony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man stabbed Blueface in the leg during an altercation at a boxing gym. The rapper said he did not know his attacker.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing Blueface at a boxing gym in the Los Angeles area. According to TMZ, Brandon Henry Snell was charged with felony assault after surrendering to authorities on Wednesday afternoon (August 23).

Blueface was stabbed while training for a boxing match on Wednesday morning. A man walked into the gym and quickly confronted the rapper, leading to an altercation between the two. Security footage showed Blueface’s attacker pulling out a knife after getting punched several times.

Authorities believe Snell was the man wielding the knife in the security footage. He was released after posting bail on Thursday (August 24).

Blueface said he did not know his assailant. He referred to the man as “some random guy” in an Instagram Stories post about the incident.

The attacker stabbed Blueface in the leg. The stabbing forced Blueface to pull out of a boxing match against internet personality Salt Papi. The two were scheduled to fight in October.

“I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am,” Blueface wrote on Instagram.

Watch security footage of the moments before the stabbing below.