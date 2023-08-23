Blueface Stabbed By Attacker At Gym; Injury Forces Him Out Of Boxing Match

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blueface had to drop out of a celebrity boxing match after a man stabbed him while he was training for the fight.

A man stabbed Blueface in the leg while the rapper was training at a boxing gym in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday (August 23). The West Coast artist suffered an injury that will keep him from competing in a boxing match against internet personality Salt Papi.

“I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am,” Blueface wrote on Instagram.

Blueface posted footage of his attacker confronting him at the gym. He did not know his assailant, identifying the man as “some random guy” in an Instagram Stories post.

Video of the incident showed the unidentified man threatening Blueface, who was training with a heavy bag. Trainer David Kaminsky tried to step in, but the confrontation quickly became an altercation.

The stabber pulled a knife after Blueface punched the man several times. The rapper provided a brief glimpse of his injury in an Instagram Stories clip. He insisted it wasn’t severe.

“It was just a leg shot, guys,” he said. “I’m OK. Y’all don’t gotta blow up my phone or nothing.”

View security footage from the gym below.