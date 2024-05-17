Jasmine Crockett Compares Herself To Kendrick Lamar After “Bad-Built Butch Body” Diss In Viral House Hearing 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Insults flew back and forth as lawmakers clashed for over an hour after Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked Jasmine Crockett’s “False eyelashes.”

An insult over “fake eyelashes” kicked off a row during a House Oversight Committee meeting that descended into chaos Thursday evening (May 16).

“Bleach blond, bad-built butch body” was trending online after a contempt hearing for Attorney General Merrick Garland went left, leaving lawmakers trading insults for over an hour.

Things spiraled out of control after Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican representative from Georgia, shaded her Democrat counterpart from Texas, Jasmine Crockett. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene told Crockett.

Outraged Democrats responded immediately, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“That’s disgusting,” she yelled, moving to strike Greene’s words from the record. “That is absolutely unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?”

When Green mocked Ocasio-Cortez, asking, “Are your feelings hurt?” the New Yorker fired back with “Oh, girl? Baby girl. Don’t even play.”

The mayhem continued when Crockett seemingly sought clarification over Greene’s “fake eyelashes” remark, asking if a hypothetical comment would break Congressional protocol.

“I’m just curious,” Crockett began. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

Disorder erupted again, and a member yelled at Crocket to “calm down,” repeatedly.

“If I come and talk s### about her ya’ll gonna have a problem,” Crockett said.

Meanwhile in Congress… pic.twitter.com/w6QFZBfBgq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 17, 2024

Crockett liked herself to Kendrick Lamar in a social media post after the hearing.

J&J (Jared & Jazz) dropping diss tracks like we Kendrick Lamar…



MTG Truly wanted the smoke tonight. https://t.co/Vc37u7DdFs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 17, 2024

“This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don’t give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!” she wrote in a follow-up post.